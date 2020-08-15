17 arrested after child trafficking probe in Flint area

FLINT, Mich. (AP) - Seventeen people have been arrested following an investigation into child trafficking in the Flint area.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson says a rescue operation Friday located seven children ages 17 and under.

Swanson says a law enforcement team over five months set up six stings in which law enforcement agents posed as 13, 14, and 15-year-old children on social media sites.

People who then arrived at locations expecting to be able to assault those children were instead arrested, and will be prosecuted, Swanson said.

He did not say which charges they are likely to face.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.