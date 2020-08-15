Advertisement

17 arrested after child trafficking probe in Flint area

Pixabay / MGN
Pixabay / MGN(KALB)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (AP) - Seventeen people have been arrested following an investigation into child trafficking in the Flint area.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson says a rescue operation Friday located seven children ages 17 and under.

Swanson says a law enforcement team over five months set up six stings in which law enforcement agents posed as 13, 14, and 15-year-old children on social media sites.

People who then arrived at locations expecting to be able to assault those children were instead arrested, and will be prosecuted, Swanson said.

He did not say which charges they are likely to face.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Teachers rally outside of Senate Session calling for all classes to be online

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
Teachers call for online instruction.

News

Representative Elissa Slotkin addresses Mason community

Updated: 3 hours ago
Slotkin spoke to a small crowd in Mason on Saturday.

News

Michigan Senate approves Return to Learn plan

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jake Vigna
The Michigan Senate approved the Return to Learning plan which was introduced Friday, August 14.

News

NBC News investigates MI youth center

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
NBC News is investigating the death of a 16-year-old at a youth facility.

Latest News

News

Lansing Police investigate overnight shootings

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Kylie Khan
Lansing Police are investigating two shootings that happened early Saturday morning.

News

MHSAA football postponed, parents and student react to decision

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
On Friday, MHSAA made the announcement to postpone the 2020 football season until the spring.

News

Census Bureau adds emails, phone calls to door-knocking

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
If you haven’t filled out the 2020 census form yet, you may be getting an email, call or questionnaire in the mail asking you to answer the questions.

News

Legislators, governor reach bipartisan agreement on Return to Learn plan

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the State legislature have reached a bipartisan agreement to get K-12 students safely back to school this fall.

News

Child killed in car accident in Jackson

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 6:23 PM EDT
|
By Jeffrey Zide
A child was killed and several others injured near Jackson when their SUV was rear-ended by semi truck on I-94

News

MSU offers free online learning program to K-12 school districts

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:38 PM EDT
|
By Maureen Halliday
Michigan State University offers online learning program to help teachers transition into virtual learning.