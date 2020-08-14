Smoking banned in Jackson parks and cemeteries

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The city of Jackson will no longer allow smoking of any kind in it’s parks and cemeteries.

As part of the city’s Clean Air Ordinance the use of tobacco products in public parks and cemeteries, including cigarettes and e-cigarettes, has been banned. The ban went into effect today.

Anyone caught using these products in the prohibited locations will first be asked to stop, then asked to leave, and if they do neither they could receive a civil infraction and be subject to fines.

Sixth Ward Council member Will Forgrave worked on the ordinance.

“It’s been clear for years that tobacco use is bad for you,” Forgrave said, “We want to help our residents stay healthy and safe. This is a simple thing we can do to protect the public health in our parks.”

The Parks and Recreation Department is now making plans to place signs in parks and cemeteries.

