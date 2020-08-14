Okemos School Board unanimously votes to allow students to participate “low-risk” sports

OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - The Okemos School Board met Thursday night to discuss the fate of some sports within the district.

Recently, MHSAA identified low-risk sports such as tennis, golf and cross country, saying student-athletes may resume practices and competition with an athletic director-approved Phase 4 Return to Practices /Competition plan in place.

The Okemos School Board unanimously voted to allow student-athletes to resume practice and competition in low-risk sports such as tennis, golf and cross country.

Okemos Public Schools Athletic Director Brian Fuller told News 10 other fall sports teams such as football, volleyball and swimming will be able to condition but are not allowed to compete due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

