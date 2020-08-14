Advertisement

Okemos School Board unanimously votes to allow students to participate “low-risk” sports

TENNIS
TENNIS(Francois Mori | AP)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - The Okemos School Board met Thursday night to discuss the fate of some sports within the district.

Recently, MHSAA identified low-risk sports such as tennis, golf and cross country, saying student-athletes may resume practices and competition with an athletic director-approved Phase 4 Return to Practices /Competition plan in place.

The Okemos School Board unanimously voted to allow student-athletes to resume practice and competition in low-risk sports such as tennis, golf and cross country.

Okemos Public Schools Athletic Director Brian Fuller told News 10 other fall sports teams such as football, volleyball and swimming will be able to condition but are not allowed to compete due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

In My View 8/13/2020: College stadium naming rights

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tim Staudt
The big time college athletic departments are financially strapped. Some don’t have naming rights sold on their football stadiums like Michigan and Michigan State. Would they be open to negotiations these days? And what about getting loans from banks if they need loans to pay bills, what about interest rates? And would banks be interested in naming rights? So much to consider moving forward in college sports this school year.

Sports

MSU Hoops Lands Another Verbal Commit

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tim Staudt
Another verbal commit for MSU's Tom Izzo

Sports

Four-star PG Jaden Akins of Farmington commits to MSU for 2021 class

Updated: 7 hours ago
Izzo has already has three commitments for 2021 and two for 2022.

Sports

Perez Headed to Spanish Grand Prix

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
He'd been battling the coronavirus with false test

Latest News

Sports

Pirates To Get Closer Back

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Kela is set to rejoin team from Covid

Sports

Yankees Hoping To Get Judge Back

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
He has tightness in his lower body

Sports

Braves Lose Acuna

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
He is expected to miss the upcoming weekend series

Sports

NBA Playoff Field To Be Set Today

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Big Doings in the Western Division

Sports

In My View 8/12/2020: Spartans football

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 6:45 PM EDT
|
By Tim Staudt
In my view Michigan State football benefits by moving to the spring from the fall. The Spartans were picked to finish 6th in the Big Ten East this fall only ahead of Rutgers. New coach Mel Tucker has barely seen his team and he needs time and plenty of practice to give his team its best chance to win. I’d bet MSU’s performance would have a better chance at success in the spring than starting September 5th against Minnesota.

Sports

Coaches react to the Big Ten announcement of fall sports cancellation

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 6:04 PM EDT
|
By Seth Wells
A lot of the focus has been on football, the biggest revenue generator for college athletic departments, but other sports are impacted as well.