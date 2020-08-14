MSU offers free online learning program to K-12 school districts

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Two MSU faculty members are spearheading a program that gives K-12 school districts access to a five-module Google Classroom site. It will help teachers navigate online learning from planning to course engagement and interactions with students.

“We designed the content to be general enough that it would apply to any school district and any grade level,” said Jeremy Vanhofje, MSU Director of Learning Technology and Development.

”What is it we want the students to learn? How do we want to understand or what evidence of that learning would we accept from the students as evidence of their learning? Then, build out to a sort of assessment, tests, papers, quizzes, those sorts of things; and then ultimately, the teaching content that we offer,” said Scott Schopieray, MSU Assistant Dean of Academic and Research Technology.

The program was originally built for MSU professors who are using online learning and then it was introduced to Okemos School District.

Okemos Superintendent Stacy Bailey said the staff is responding well to the program.

”There are no resources available. The staff has responded great. Even after the first webinar, they felt like it was manageable, it was doable; taking away some of the fear of the unknown of what this could be,”said Bailey.

The program is free for school districts, but they could pay to customize the program.

Even schools that don’t use Google Classroom can use the program.

“We know that Google is the primary platform that most K-12 schools in the state use, but there are some that don’t. We work with customization on schools with that. So, we get them access to content in a non-Google classroom format if they don’t use it,” Schopieray said.

Vanhofje said over a dozen schools are interested in the program. A school in Northern California reached out to the MSU faculty members about their program.

