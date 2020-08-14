Michigan Senate calls rare Saturday session to debate school reopening

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The Michigan Senate is calling a rare Saturday session with a heavy focus on the big question surrounding the return to school. Members of the Michigan Senate are expected to debate whether school districts need to be forced to offer an in-person option for students.

About a month ago, President Trump wrote on Twitter that he’d consider cutting funding for schools in the U.S. if schools didn’t reopen for in-person learning.

In Germany, Denmark, Norway, Sweden and many other countries, SCHOOLS ARE OPEN WITH NO PROBLEMS. The Dems think it would be bad for them politically if U.S. schools open before the November Election, but is important for the children & families. May cut off funding if not open! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 8, 2020

Right now, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has chosen to let school districts make their own decisions regarding how they’ll go back to learning.

The Michigan Senate is scheduled to debate a number of school-related issues Saturday, including cutting off funding for schools that don’t offer an in-person option for students.

There are other issues too, like how to count school attendance when students are not physically in classrooms. In-person student attendance is how funding is determined for schools.

The Saturday session comes after Michigan reported the state’s largest number of COVID-19 cases Thursday since May. The state confirmed 1,121 new cases and 16 new deaths.

If coronavirus cases rise and the state shuts down again, it would force all districts to move to remote learning.

Gov. Whitmer is expected to give another update at 11 a.m. on Michigan’s coronavirus response. It’s possible she could address the topic of schools too.

