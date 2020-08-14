Advertisement

Michigan Senate calls rare Saturday session to debate school reopening

By Spencer Soicher
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The Michigan Senate is calling a rare Saturday session with a heavy focus on the big question surrounding the return to school. Members of the Michigan Senate are expected to debate whether school districts need to be forced to offer an in-person option for students.

About a month ago, President Trump wrote on Twitter that he’d consider cutting funding for schools in the U.S. if schools didn’t reopen for in-person learning.

Right now, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has chosen to let school districts make their own decisions regarding how they’ll go back to learning.

The Michigan Senate is scheduled to debate a number of school-related issues Saturday, including cutting off funding for schools that don’t offer an in-person option for students.

There are other issues too, like how to count school attendance when students are not physically in classrooms. In-person student attendance is how funding is determined for schools.

The Saturday session comes after Michigan reported the state’s largest number of COVID-19 cases Thursday since May. The state confirmed 1,121 new cases and 16 new deaths.

If coronavirus cases rise and the state shuts down again, it would force all districts to move to remote learning.

Gov. Whitmer is expected to give another update at 11 a.m. on Michigan’s coronavirus response. It’s possible she could address the topic of schools too.

WILX will air Gov. Whitmer’s address on the air and will steam it on the WILX Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Jackson resident gets mysterious seeds in the mail

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
There has been much talk about mysterious seeds being sent in the mail to people. But, do you know what to do if it happens to you?

News

Michigan to mail cards telling 4.4M they can vote from home

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
Michigan will mail postcards telling 4.4 million registered voters that they can vote from home in November’s presidential election, and it will spend $2 million to reimburse local governments that provide pre-paid postage on absentee ballot return envelopes, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said Thursday.

News

Michigan educators create new program aimed for preschoolers at home

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Nicole Buchmann
Thrive From Home aims to help parents

News

Huron County Sheriff’s deputy charged with indecent exposure

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
Huron County Sheriff’s Deputy Charged with Indecent Exposure

Latest News

News

Driver found dead in single-vehicle crash in Holt, police say

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Authorities say they believe the crash was caused by a cardiac-related medical emergency.

News

LEAP will welcome first class of entrepreneurs, program beings Aug. 26

Updated: 16 hours ago
LEAP will welcome first class of entrepreneurs

News

LCC to start classes Aug. 20, offering hybrid and online classes

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
Lansing Community College is set to begin its fall semester Aug. 20. They will offer students mostly online classes with a limited number of hybrid and face-to-face sections.

News

AG Nessel charges Traverse County Jail Administrator with multiple felonies

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
Nessel charges Traverse County Jail Administrator with multiple felonies

News

MSU offers free program to support K-12 school districts

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
Michigan State University now has created several support programs and materials to help Michigan’s K-12 school districts prepare for online instruction this fall.

News

Lawmakers question MDHHS Director on contact tracing

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Christiana Ford
MDHHS Director Robert Gordon testifies at the state capitol.