Michigan cars may still have dangerous recalled airbags

(KOTA)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Lansing, Mich. (WILX) - Despite a multi-year recall ordered by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) there are still around 12 million defective Takata airbags in U.S. cars today, and at least 300,000 are in Michigan.

The recall was ordered because the Takata airbags were discovered to have a defective part that can explode when deployed, potentially shooting sharp metal fragments at the driver and passengers. NHTSA has confirmed that 16 people in the U. S. have been killed and hundreds of others alleged to have been injured by this defect.

Next week, owners of affected vehicles will receive a letter from the Michigan Department of State, NHTSA and SafeAirbags.com notifying them that recalled Takata airbags could kill or seriously injure drivers and passengers if they deploy.  The letters also direct vehicle owners to schedule appointments at local dealerships for immediate free repairs.

A representative of SafeAirbags.com said owners who receive a recall letter should act, even if their vehicle has been previously repaired, as some vehicles have been repaired with a temporary replacement part and now require a permanent repair.

