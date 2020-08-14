Advertisement

MHSAA moves football to spring season

(Elizabeth VanMetre)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The week began with the Big Ten and Pac-12 moving college football to a possible spring season, continued with individual schools making the same decision, and now the Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) is making official what many sports fans suspected was coming.

Football is moving to spring for high schools in Michigan.

Today the Representative Council of the MHSAA announced it will move the 2020 Fall football season to Spring 2021, due to football’s higher risk for spreading COVID-19. If there’s a silver lining here for sports fans it’s that (for the time being) the rest of Fall sports will proceed as scheduled.

The switch was made after discussions with state health department officials, and after reviewing reports on the progress of MHSAA member high schools after the first four days of practice. Due to the physical contact involved, football is considered a high-risk sport for spreading COVID-19.

“At the end of the day, we did everything we could to find a path forward for football this fall,” MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl said. “But while continuing to connect with the Governor’s office, state health department officials, our member schools’ personnel and the Council, there is just too much uncertainty and too many unknowns to play football this fall.

“No one is willing to take the risk of COVID being passed on because of a high-risk sport. Decisions have to be made on our other sports as well, but none of those carry the same close, consistent, and face-to-face contact as football.”

The schedule for the spring football season will be announced over the next few months.

