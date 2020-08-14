Advertisement

Mel Tucker speaks on MSU Football and Big Ten postponement

(MSU Athletics)
By Jeffrey Zide
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - MSU Football Coach Mel Tucker said he wants players to stay on campus and not go online-only route for Fall classes, in a zoom meeting this afternoon.This is because he wants them to be able work out on campus.

Tucker said “We’re only focused on what we can control.”

He also said that he’s not worried about how the Michigan High School Athletic Association’s decision to move football to the spring would affect his ability to recruit high school players.

He’s confident that high school players know how badly MSU wants them.

Tucker stated in the meeting, that the plan for now is to have players in the weight room in the next six weeks rather than on the field.

Tucker said that he supports the decision of the Big Ten to postpone fall sports, saying: “When the medical experts tell us that we can get back to business, we’ll be read,” when the Big Ten made it’s announcement on Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

MSU offers free online learning program to K-12 school districts

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Maureen Halliday
Michigan State University offers online learning program to help teachers transition into virtual learning.

News

R. Kelly’s manager charged with phone threats to theater

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
R. Kelly’s manager has been arrested in California on charges that he threatened a shooting at a Manhattan theater two years ago, forcing an evacuation and the cancellation of the screening of a documentary addressing allegations that the singer had sexually abused women and girls.

News

Oral arguments begin against DeVos in lawsuit about pandemic relief to schools

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
Oral arguments will begin in a lawsuit filed by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel against U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos at 2:30

News

Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter investigates suspected dog fighting

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Christiana Ford
The Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is investigating a suspected dog fighting case.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Study hints, can’t prove, survivor plasma fights COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Mayo Clinic researchers reported a strong hint that blood plasma from COVID-19 survivors helps other patients recover, but it’s not proof and some experts worry if, amid clamor for the treatment, they’ll ever get a clear answer.

News

Holt schools postpones some fall sports

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
Holt schools postpones some fall sports

News

Michigan will distribute 4M free masks to fight coronavirus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Friday that 4 million masks will be distributed to Michigan residents — free of charge — to help combat the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Health officials report 748 new confirmed coronavirus cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
As of August 14, Michigan health officials have reported 748 new cases of coronavirus with 11 new deaths. The state totals now sit at 91,140 cases and 6,300 deaths.

News

Michigan cars may still have dangerous recalled airbags

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The children and their mother were taken to the hospital as the result of smoke inhalation, but are expected to recover.

News

Smoking banned in Jackson parks and cemeteries

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The use of tobacco products in public parks and cemeteries, including cigarettes and e-cigarettes, has been banned.