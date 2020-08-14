Mel Tucker speaks on MSU Football and Big Ten postponement

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - MSU Football Coach Mel Tucker said he wants players to stay on campus and not go online-only route for Fall classes, in a zoom meeting this afternoon.This is because he wants them to be able work out on campus.

Tucker said “We’re only focused on what we can control.”

He also said that he’s not worried about how the Michigan High School Athletic Association’s decision to move football to the spring would affect his ability to recruit high school players.

He’s confident that high school players know how badly MSU wants them.

Tucker stated in the meeting, that the plan for now is to have players in the weight room in the next six weeks rather than on the field.

Tucker said that he supports the decision of the Big Ten to postpone fall sports, saying: “When the medical experts tell us that we can get back to business, we’ll be read,” when the Big Ten made it’s announcement on Tuesday.

