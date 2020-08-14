Advertisement

Local police officer saves 3 children and mother from house fire

(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LESLIE, Mich. (WILX) - Leslie police have confirmed that one of their officers saved three children and their mother from a house fire that broke out in the 200 block of Butler St. in Leslie.

Leslie, Mason, and Onondaga Fire Departments were on the scene as well as the Leslie Police Department and the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office.

To rescue the family the officer had to pull them out through a window. The children and their mother were taken to the hospital as the result of smoke inhalation, but are expected to recover.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

