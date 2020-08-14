Jackson resident gets mysterious seeds in the mail

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There has been much talk about mysterious seeds being sent in the mail to people. But, do you know what to do if it happens to you?

Nicole Keiser, a Jackson resident, opens up about her experience. Keiser says she instantly knew something was wrong when she saw a package of seeds in the mail from Malaysia on Wednesday.

“Thought it was an Amazon package, but it was little. And, then I looked at it and it said seeds,” said Keiser. “I don’t know what they are and that’s the scary part..... is the not knowing.”

She’s not the only one getting these packages of mysterious seeds.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture recently put out on an advisory telling people not to open packets of seeds in the mail if they didn’t order them. Keiser says she’s just trying to figure out what to do with them.

“I put something on Facebook like “hey is anyone else receiving these?” And, then people started blowing up my phone like “hey Niki don’t open it,” said Keiser.

People recommended Keiser to call the DNR and the Agriculture Department. She hasn’t yet heard back.

“I’m hoping I can turn it over to somebody that you know that will investigate it and see what they are like. I’m hoping somebody can give me some answers,” said Keiser.

The USDA says they believe these packages may be the result of a brushing scam where people receive unsolicited items from a seller. The seller goes to post false customer reviews to boost sales.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture says anyone who received a package of seeds from out-of-state should send them to the Metro Airport Center in Romulus.

Additionally, you can go to this online questionnaire, fill it out and send the seeds to USDA/APHIS/PPQ; 11200 Metro Airport Center Drive; Suite 140; Romulus, MI 48174; Attn: USDA Identification Staff.

If the seeds have been planted or can’t be mailed, contact USDA State Plant Health Director Craig Kellogg at 734-942-9005 or craig.kellogg@usda.gov.

