Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter investigates suspected dog fighting

Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is investigating a suspected dog fighting case.
By Christiana Ford
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Animal Control is investigating a case of suspected dog fighting in Lansing.

On Wednesday, officers seized seven dogs and liter of puppies from a home. Those animals are now in the care of the shelter while the investigation is underway.

"We take it very seriously," said Heidi Williams, Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter Director.

She says they received multiple complaints, which prompted an investigation and execution of a warrant.

“We responded out on a complaint that dogs were barking excessively all hours of the day and night and there was some concern from neighbors about the welfare of the dogs,” said Williams.

Evidence found at the home led officers to believe dog fighting occurred.

"I'm always concerned for the welfare of dogs in cases like this. I'm always disheartened that people continue to do this to dogs and frustrated that more people don't come forward with information," said Williams.

Williams says dog fighting doesn't happen often in Lansing, but it's incidents like this that has her begging the community to keep their eyes open.

“In Ingham County, it is fairly rare. I think there’s probably more going on than what we’re aware of,” said Williams.

She says coming forward if you have concerns is critical and knowing the signs of dog fighting can help.

“Scars or puncture wounds particularly around their neck, their ears, their face. Mangled ears is one sign. If you see dogs that are tied up on heavy chains staked to the ground, that’s normally a pretty good sign. If you see treadmills or ropes hanging off trees,” said Williams.

The Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter says the owners are cooperating with law enforcement.

No charges have been formally brought and the dogs are not adoptable at this time.

