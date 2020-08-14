In My View 8/14/2020: High school sports

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Clearly high schools in Michigan are divided over fall sports and whether they should be played. The Lansing Public Schools and those in Ferndale are opting out and surely more will come regardless of eventual guidelines next week from the MHSAA. The Michigan districts will all have their own issues and own pressures to deal with and it’s hard to gauge yet who will play and who will not in two weeks.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.