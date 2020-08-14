Advertisement

Holt schools postpones some fall sports

By Jeffrey Zide
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Holt schools announced today that as of tomorrow, Aug. 15, they will postpone certain fall sports “out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of our student athletes, staff, and learning community and due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release from Holt Schools.

The release said that “Holt Public will be postponing specific junior high and high school sports in favor of a potential shortened spring season.” The specific sports that will be postponed at the high school level: football, swimming/diving, soccer, and volleyball. Football and volleyball will be postponed at the junior high level.

The release also noted that, “athletes currently participating in football, swimming/diving, soccer, and volleyball may elect to participate in one of the sports continuing this fall.”

The sports that will continue through the fall are high school girls and boys cross country, boys tennis, sideline cheer but without stunts, and boys and girls golf at the high school level.

Girls and boys cross country will continue at the junior high level.

“This was an extremely difficult decision to make,” said Superintendent, David Hornak. “To that end, at this point, we are not cancelling any sports, but rather moving the several specific sports to the spring in a shortened format due to COVID-19. It is our hope that we can provide every senior athlete an opportunity to participate on Senior Night at some point in the spring.”

Athletic Director, Renee Sadler said,“the health and safety of our student-athletes, families, coaches and community is our most important responsibility. At this point, knowing how passionate our student-athletes are about their craft, being able to conduct these sports safely and in the way our teams deserve, would be difficult. We are committed to finding ways to support the social-emotional needs of our student-athletes during this difficult time.”

