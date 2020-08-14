Advertisement

Health officials report 748 new confirmed coronavirus cases

Coronavirus
Coronavirus
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of August 14, Michigan health officials have reported 748 new cases of coronavirus with 11 new deaths. The state totals now sit at 91,140 cases and 6,300 deaths.

Clinton County reports 364 cases and 13 deaths.

Eaton County reported 410 cases and 8 deaths.

Ingham County reports 1,548 cases and 32 deaths.

Jackson County reported 713 cases and 33 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 326 cases and 27 deaths.

These statistics are updated daily.

