ELPS postpones all fall athletic activities

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing Public Schools announced all fall athletic activities and in-person extra-curricular activities will be postponed beginning Saturday, Aug. 15.

The district made the announcement Friday in a post on Facebook.

“It is not without great sadness and empathy for our student-athletes and their families that we make this difficult decision. In this time of many unknowns and potential risks, we believe this decision is the safest for our students, coaches, staff and all of their families, as well as the greater East Lansing community,” the district said in its post. “This decision is heartbreaking for many of us who deeply understand the student needs that are met through athletics and extra-curricular activities, and we are committed to finding ways to support their social-emotional needs during this difficult time.”

East Lansing Public Schools Superintendent and Nikki Norris, athletic director, said the district will reevaluate bringing students back on campus for conditioning, sectionals and more in mid-September as part of the district’s Return to School plan.

Dear ELPS families, students, coaches, staff and community, After weeks of thought, consideration, and discussion, East... Posted by ELPS on Friday, August 14, 2020

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.