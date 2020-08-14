Advertisement

ELPS postpones all fall athletic activities

East Lansing Public Schools (ELPS)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing Public Schools announced all fall athletic activities and in-person extra-curricular activities will be postponed beginning Saturday, Aug. 15.

The district made the announcement Friday in a post on Facebook.

“It is not without great sadness and empathy for our student-athletes and their families that we make this difficult decision. In this time of many unknowns and potential risks, we believe this decision is the safest for our students, coaches, staff and all of their families, as well as the greater East Lansing community,” the district said in its post. “This decision is heartbreaking for many of us who deeply understand the student needs that are met through athletics and extra-curricular activities, and we are committed to finding ways to support their social-emotional needs during this difficult time.”

East Lansing Public Schools Superintendent and Nikki Norris, athletic director, said the district will reevaluate bringing students back on campus for conditioning, sectionals and more in mid-September as part of the district’s Return to School plan.

Posted by ELPS on Friday, August 14, 2020

