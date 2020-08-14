Advertisement

Child killed in car accident in Jackson

By Jeffrey Zide
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLACKMAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) -A child was killed and several others injured near Jackson when their SUV was rear-ended by semi truck on I-94.

Mike Jester, Public Safety director of Blackman-Leoni township confirmed with News 10 and MLive that Emergency crews were called around noon today. Friday, Aug. 14, to eastbound I-94 at Airport Road for a crash between semitruck and a Kia SUV.

The semi truck, had entered the construction zone on the freeway, and crashed into the rear of the of the SUV which had two adults riding in the front and two children in the back.

One child in the back was killed in the crash and pronounced dead at the scene, while the other suffered serious injuries and was taken to Henry Ford Allegiance Health for treatment, Jester said.

The two adults had suffered injuries that were not considered life threatening. They were also taken to the hospital.

