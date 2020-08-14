Advertisement

Canada U.S border restrictions extended to at least Sept.

In this photo taken Sunday, May 17, 2020, U.S. and Canadian flags fly atop the Peace Arch at Peace Arch Historical State Park on the border with Canada, where people can walk freely between the two countries at an otherwise closed border, in Blaine, Wash.
In this photo taken Sunday, May 17, 2020, U.S. and Canadian flags fly atop the Peace Arch at Peace Arch Historical State Park on the border with Canada, where people can walk freely between the two countries at an otherwise closed border, in Blaine, Wash.(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TORONTO (AP) — The Canada-U.S. border will remain closed to non-essential travel for at least another month.

Friday’s statement by Canada’s Public Safety Minister Bill Blair came a day after Mexico announced a similar measure for its border with the United States.

The land border restrictions aimed at controlling the coronavirus pandemic were first announced in March and have been renewed monthly.

Many Canadians fear a reopening. Canada has flattened the epidemic curve while the U.S. has more confirmed cases and deaths from COVID-19 than any other country.

Essential cross-border workers like health care professionals, airline crews and truck drivers are still permitted to cross.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Ex-FBI lawyer to plead guilty in Durham’s Trump-Russia probe

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A former FBI lawyer will plead guilty to making a false statement in the first criminal case arising from U.S. Attorney John Durham’s investigation into the probe of ties between Russia and the 2016 Trump campaign.

National Politics

Watchdog: Homeland Security officials were wrongly appointed

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The top two officials in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security were improperly appointed to the posts under federal law by the Trump administration, a nonpartisan congressional watchdog said Friday.

Coronavirus

LIVE: Trump gives briefing from White House

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
On average, the United States is still seeing about 1,000 deaths a day from the virus, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The country has had more than 5 million confirmed cases and more than 167,000 deaths over the course of the pandemic.

National

Oldest-living American to celebrate birthday on Saturday

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Travis Leder
The oldest-living American is getting ready to celebrate what may be her 116th birthday.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Health expert: COVID-19 test positivity rate is key

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
A higher state COVID-19 positivity rate means more testing is needed and that the state is losing control over the outbreak, Dr. Richard Besser said.

National Politics

Lawmakers: Postal changes delay mail-order medicine for vets

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Policy changes to slow delivery at the U.S. Postal Service are taking a toll on military veterans, who are reporting much longer wait times to receive mail-order prescription drugs, according to Democratic senators.

National Politics

LIVE: Trump holds briefing at White House

Updated: 1 hour ago
|

National Politics

Democrats tested in first party convention of pandemic era

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden is poised to unveil his vision for the modern Democratic Party in the first presidential nominating convention of the coronavirus era, an all-virtual affair that will test the former vice president’s ability to overcome unprecedented logistical challenges in an urgent mission to energize a winning coalition.

National

3 charged in Chili’s hostess attack caught on video in La.

Updated: 1 hour ago
A 17-year-old hostess at the restaurant told the group only six people are allowed at a table at a time due to social distancing requirements.

National Politics

Trump’s younger brother, Robert, is hospitalized in New York

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Robert Trump, the brother of President Donald Trump, has been hospitalized in New York.