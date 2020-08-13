What MSU students, parents should know about this month’s campus move-in process

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University has released details online about the campus move-in process for students.

It’s quite different than previous years.

Move-in will take place over a five-day period: Aug. 27-31.

The plan, posted on MSU’s website site, is aimed to “allow for easier physical distancing and reduce possible congestion.”

Officials have decided that people must wear face coverings indoors and outdoors while on campus to protect themselves.

Before students arrive on campus, they should receive an email from MSU that has a date and time to arrive for move-in, according to the website.

Students are encouraged to stick to their scheduled move-in time.

MSU’s step by step move-in process for students:

Check in at assigned residence hall with a government-issued picture ID. Obtain keys, a welcome kit and complimentary meal pass at the residence hall. Follow signs directing you to an unloading zone; each student has 20 minutes to unload. After unloading vehicle, move your vehicle to a designated parking lot.

Items students ship to their residence hall before Aug. 19 should be waiting in there rooms once they move in.

Items shipped later are expected to be at a package center at the residence hall, according to MSU’s website.

Recycling and landfill items will be collected on move-in day as part of MSU’s Pack Up, Pitch In program.

The university invites students and their guests to get food after they’ve moved in. Food trucks are expected to be available on campus near the residence halls.

Dining halls are also expected to be open. but will have reduced capacity.

Complimentary boxed lunches will also be available for students who get meal passes once they move in.

Staff and volunteers won’t be helping students unload vehicles this year due to COVID-19 safety protocols on campus.

The university suggests for students to pack just enough items to get them through the fall semester and using items like reusable tubs for efficiency.

For more information, visit liveon.msu.edu/move-in-2020

