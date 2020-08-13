Stockbridge community seeks help for people devastated by apartment fire

STOCKBRIDGE, Mich. (WILX) - The Stockbridge community, including its police department, is asking for help to accomodate people affected by a Tuesday night fire.

Fire crews responded late Tuesday night to a fire at Lakewood Apartments on the 800 block of S. Clinton Street.

A cause of the fire hasn’t been determined and it’s unclear if anyone was injured.

Messages left early Thursday afternoon with the Stockbridge Fire Department haven’t been returned.

The Stockbridge Police Department’s Facebook page includes a message that asks people to donate a variety of items for those in need who have live in the complex.

Items mentioned in the message include T-shirts, pants, underwear, socks, button-up shirts, shoes, sweatpants, jeans and supplies like sterile needles for people who have diabetes.

Several items are needed in both men’s and women’s sizes.

For more information about donating items, call police at (517) 851-7517 or send a message to the Stockbridge Community Outreach Facebook page.

