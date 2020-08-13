Staudt’s Rising Star: Peyton Hocquard
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Peyton Hocquard is 10 years old from Grand Ledge.
She began teaching herself gymnastics moves at the age of 5 using YouTube videos as instruction.
She competed in her first meet after only 7 months of formal training and finished 5th in the all-around and 2nd on floor in her level 3 division.
Since starting she has placed 1st in the All-Around at 10 of the 16 meets in which she has competed. Her papa nominated her and says, “She is a good teammate and friend”.
