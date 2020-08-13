Advertisement

Staudt’s Rising Star: Peyton Hocquard

Peyton Hocquard is Staudt's Rising Star for Thursday, Aug. 13.
Peyton Hocquard is Staudt's Rising Star for Thursday, Aug. 13.(Hocquard's family)
By WILX News 10
Aug. 13, 2020
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Peyton Hocquard is 10 years old from Grand Ledge.

She began teaching herself gymnastics moves at the age of 5 using YouTube videos as instruction.

She competed in her first meet after only 7 months of formal training and finished 5th in the all-around and 2nd on floor in her level 3 division.

Since starting she has placed 1st in the All-Around at 10 of the 16 meets in which she has competed. Her papa nominated her and says, “She is a good teammate and friend”.

In my view Michigan State football benefits by moving to the spring from the fall. The Spartans were picked to finish 6th in the Big Ten East this fall only ahead of Rutgers. New coach Mel Tucker has barely seen his team and he needs time and plenty of practice to give his team its best chance to win. I’d bet MSU’s performance would have a better chance at success in the spring than starting September 5th against Minnesota.

