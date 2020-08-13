Advertisement

Rep. Slotkin’s ‘August in the 8th’ tour arrives Saturday to Mason, Williamston

(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Aug. 13, 2020
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This Saturday, Aug. 15, Rep. Elissa Slotkin (MI-8) will hold “August in the 8th” tour events in Mason and Williamston. She’s using the hybrid live-and-online format to connect with voters in two swing-voter communities while preserving public health and safety.

“Making that personal connection with voters on the issues they care about is vital to my campaign and to the issues I prioritize in Washington, whether that’s responding to COVID-19, fighting for affordable health care and prescription drugs or protecting our waters,” Slotkin said. “As we begin the general election campaign, I’m excited to continue to bring that personal touch through safe, socially-distant events.” 

Slotkin plans to hold separate events in Mason and Williamston to draw attendees from small towns as well as surrounding townships whose support was critical to her 2018 victory. She will give in-person remarks to a small group of attendees, followed by a question-and-answer period with voters who attend in person or watch online. Residents of the 8th District can join the event virtually by tuning into Slotkin’s campaign Facebook page to view her remarks live.

The campaign held its first tour event in Clarkston on Tuesday, limiting on-site attendance to about 50 voters, with another 80 voters participating via the live stream. Throughout August, stops on the “August in the 8th” tour will focus on swing areas of the district.

