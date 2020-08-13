Remote learning economic impact

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Remote learning: tough on kids, and tough on parents. More than 60% of parents with school-aged kids say remote learning will negatively impact their finances. Results from that survey by Bankrate.com are all new. Overall, 30% of parents say they will have additional miscellaneous expenses, like technology, tutoring, and meals. Nearly a quarter believe their career opportunities will be limited. 22% say they will have to cut back their work hours, while 15% say they will have to stop working entirely.

