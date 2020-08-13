Advertisement

Remote learning economic impact

Remote learning: tough on kids, and tough on parents.
Remote learning: tough on kids, and tough on parents.(KOLN)
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Remote learning: tough on kids, and tough on parents. More than 60% of parents with school-aged kids say remote learning will negatively impact their finances. Results from that survey by Bankrate.com are all new. Overall, 30% of parents say they will have additional miscellaneous expenses, like technology, tutoring, and meals. Nearly a quarter believe their career opportunities will be limited. 22% say they will have to cut back their work hours, while 15% say they will have to stop working entirely.

Copyright 2020 NBC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Stockbridge community seeks help for people devastated by apartment fire

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
A cause of the fire at Lakewood Apartments hasn't been determined.

News

What MSU students, parents should know about this month’s campus move-in process

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Move-in at MSU will be held over a five-day period, look different than previous years.

Community

Drive- Thru annual senior activities fair

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Lansing Mayor Andy Schor announced that the Mayor’s 20th Annual Senior Activities Fair will be held as a drive-thru event on Thursday, August 27, 2020.

News

MSU holds virtual Q & A session for parents

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
MSU held a virtual meeting on Wednesday evening to help give students and parents a better idea of what they expect when classes begin.

Latest News

News

Ingham County Animal Control seizes alleged fighting dogs

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
Ingham county officals seized dogs after complaints about dog fighting.

News

Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity holds webinar for businesses in college towns

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Maureen Halliday
State holds webinar ahead of students returning to campus

News

Bowling alleys rally at the Capitol to reopen

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Christiana Ford
Bowling alleys across Michigan rally for the chance to reopen.

News

Business groups want returnables law changed

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
Businesses are asking for a cut of the ten cents lost when bottles or cans are thrown away.

News

Hospital hosts parade for resident turning 105

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
Hillsdale Hospital’s announced that it will celebrate the 105th birthday of one of their residents with a social distanced parade

News

MSP arrives on scene due to warrant, one suspect arrested

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
MSP police were on the scene approximately at 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday at the 900 Block of Clyde Street in Lansing for a warrant arrest. The arrest of a young adult was made.