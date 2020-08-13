Pirates To Get Closer Back

-CINCINNATI (AP) - Pittsburgh closer Keone Kela is set to rejoin the team after recovering from a positive COVID-19 test. Kela will return to the injury-ravaged Pirates for a four-game series that starts today in Cincinnati. Six Pittsburgh pitchers are on the injured list, including relievers Kyle Crick, Clay Holmes and Nick Burdi. The last-place Pirates were 27th in the majors in ERA (5.32) this week and the turnover in the bullpen has been particularly jarring. Nearly two dozen pitchers took the hill for Pittsburgh through 16 games.