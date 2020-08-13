Advertisement

Pirates To Get Closer Back

St. Louis Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill celebrates after hitting a solo home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Friday, July 24, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
St. Louis Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill celebrates after hitting a solo home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Friday, July 24, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-CINCINNATI (AP) - Pittsburgh closer Keone Kela is set to rejoin the team after recovering from a positive COVID-19 test. Kela will return to the injury-ravaged Pirates for a four-game series that starts today in Cincinnati. Six Pittsburgh pitchers are on the injured list, including relievers Kyle Crick, Clay Holmes and Nick Burdi. The last-place Pirates were 27th in the majors in ERA (5.32) this week and the turnover in the bullpen has been particularly jarring. Nearly two dozen pitchers took the hill for Pittsburgh through 16 games.

Latest News

Sports

Perez Headed to Spanish Grand Prix

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
He'd been battling the coronavirus with false test

Sports

Yankees Hoping To Get Judge Back

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
He has tightness in his lower body

Sports

Braves Lose Acuna

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
He is expected to miss the upcoming weekend series

Forecast

NBA Playoff Field To Be Set Today

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Big Doings in the Western Division

Latest News

Sports

In My View 8/12/2020: Spartans football

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Tim Staudt
In my view Michigan State football benefits by moving to the spring from the fall. The Spartans were picked to finish 6th in the Big Ten East this fall only ahead of Rutgers. New coach Mel Tucker has barely seen his team and he needs time and plenty of practice to give his team its best chance to win. I’d bet MSU’s performance would have a better chance at success in the spring than starting September 5th against Minnesota.

Sports

Coaches react to the Big Ten announcement of fall sports cancellation

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Seth Wells
A lot of the focus has been on football, the biggest revenue generator for college athletic departments, but other sports are impacted as well.

Sports

Tigers Drop Series Finale To White Sox

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Tim Staudt
Next up is Cleveland beginning Friday

Sports

Bills Extend Coaches’ Contract

Updated: 22 hours ago
Sean McDermott gets multi year extension

Sports

Pederson Returns To Eagles

Updated: 22 hours ago
He had tested positive for Covid

Sports

Big South Moves Fall Sports

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
League hopes to play in the spring