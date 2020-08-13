Perez Headed to Spanish Grand Prix

-MONTMELO, Spain (AP) - Sergio Perez will race at this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix after testing negative for the coronavirus. His team says governing body FIA cleared him to return to the paddock for the race on the outskirts of Barcelona. The Racing Point driver missed the past two races at Silverstone in England after contracting the virus on a visit back home to Mexico last month. He visited his mother in hospital following an accident. Nico Hulkenberg replaced Perez at Silverstone and stands down. No other F1 drivers have tested positive for COVID-19 after the first five races.