Perez Headed to Spanish Grand Prix

FILE - In this Saturday, July 4, 2020, file photo, race driver Scott Dixon, of New Zealand, takes the checkered flag as he crosses the start/finish line to win the IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis. The IndyCar series will welcome fans for the first time of the year during the REV Group Grand Prix doubleheader Saturday and Sunday, July 11-12, at Road America in Plymouth, Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
-MONTMELO, Spain (AP) - Sergio Perez will race at this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix after testing negative for the coronavirus. His team says governing body FIA cleared him to return to the paddock for the race on the outskirts of Barcelona. The Racing Point driver missed the past two races at Silverstone in England after contracting the virus on a visit back home to Mexico last month. He visited his mother in hospital following an accident. Nico Hulkenberg replaced Perez at Silverstone and stands down. No other F1 drivers have tested positive for COVID-19 after the first five races.

