NBA Playoff Field To Be Set Today

) -LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - A team is going to reach the Western Conference playoffs with a losing record for the first time in 23 years, and the race has come down to the last possible day. Today four teams - Portland, Memphis, Phoenix and San Antonio - will decide which two clubs get spots in the play-in series to determine the No. 8 seed in the West playoffs. Portland and Memphis control their fates, while Phoenix and San Antonio must win and get help. The regular season ends tomorrow, but all four of the West play-in contenders wrap up play and decide matters today.