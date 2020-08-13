Advertisement

NBA Playoff Field To Be Set Today

Members of the New Orleans Pelicans and Utah Jazz kneel together around the Black Lives Matter logo on the court during the national anthem before the start of an NBA basketball game Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
) -LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - A team is going to reach the Western Conference playoffs with a losing record for the first time in 23 years, and the race has come down to the last possible day. Today four teams - Portland, Memphis, Phoenix and San Antonio - will decide which two clubs get spots in the play-in series to determine the No. 8 seed in the West playoffs. Portland and Memphis control their fates, while Phoenix and San Antonio must win and get help. The regular season ends tomorrow, but all four of the West play-in contenders wrap up play and decide matters today.

