MSU Hoops Lands Another Verbal Commit

By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo landed his fourth verbal commitment of the summer Thursday. Farmington High School’s Jaden Akins announced he will sign with the Spartans in November. He has his senior season this winter and will be a freshman a year from now. Akins is considered a four star and a national top 100 prospect. He completes the recruiting class most likely for the 2021-22 season. Akins was also offered by Michigan among other schools.

