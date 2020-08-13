Advertisement

MSU holds virtual Q & A session for parents

(WILX)
By Rachel Sweet
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX)- MSU held a virtual meeting on Wednesday evening to help give students and parents a better idea of what they expect when classes begin.

There were plenty details to take away from the meeting.

The discussion was led by Vice President and Associate Provost for Student Affairs and Services Denise Maybank at the university. A panel of leaders gave their latest updates for the university to help answer questions parents and or guardians may have before the start of the fall school year.

“Tonight, we’re here for you in this parent’s office hour and we have a number of panelists who will provide information that will be responsive to the things that you’ve let us know that are of concern,”said Denise Maybank.

Some of the panelists explained how the campus will look different in the fall with a large portion of their classes being virtual.

“The campus will be a lot lighter in the fall. We usually have a very very dense campus. And, through a number of efforts we’ve had, we’ve been able to put an awful lot of our courses online and we’ve been able to encourage who don’t need to be at MSU properly to study from home,” said Associate Provost for Undergraduate Education and Dean of Undergraduate Studies Dr. Mark Largent.

University leaders who are in charge of food services, living conditions and cleaning also gave an update to how they are preparing for students to come back. They covered everything from moving in to food protocol and dining halls.

“With each building, there will be no more than five families moving in at any particular time. You should have received information and if you haven’t yet, you can contact our live-on officials and we can get you set up with a move-in time,” said Vice President for Auxiliary Enterprises Vennie Gore. “Dining halls will have be at 50 percent capacity for seating, but there will be grab and go and everything on our full menu will be available.”

Within the discussion, cleaning practices were addressed. Furthermore, they addressed where COVID-19 testing will be throughout the campus.

Many parents questioned which in-person activities would be allowed on campus.

“There will be opportunities for playing tennis. There will be yoga, zumba and different classes outside. We will have tents installed around the campus large enough to accomadate 100 people and structured in a way that will afford student organizations a space where they can do different activities,” said Denise Maybank.

The university was not able to answer every single questions. But, they asked parents to contact them with any additional questions at studentaffairs@msu.edu.

Michigan State University are still set to begin classes Aug. 24.

