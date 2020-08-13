Advertisement

Four-star PG Jaden Akins of Farmington commits to MSU for 2021 class

Michigan State's men's basketball program has received several commitments for its 2021 and 2022 classes.
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One of the top guard prospects in Michigan for the 2021 class decided Thursday he’s Spartan.

Jaden Akins, a 6-foot-3, four-star point guard from Farmington (Mich.) High School, posted a video Thursday on his Twitter page that confirmed his allegiance to Michigan State.

Akins joins a 2021 class which includes five-star shooting guard Max Christie (Rolling Meadows, Ill.) and four-star shooting guard Pierre Brooks (Detroit Douglass Academy).

Akins reportedly had offers from several Division I programs including Michigan, Florida, Louisville, DePaul, Xavier, Northwestern, Iowa, Georgia Tech, Missouri and Mississippi State.

For the 2022 class, Izzo already has commitments from Emoni Bates (Ypsilanti Lincoln), the top recruit in the nation, and center Enoch Boakye of George Harris Prep in Mississaugua, Ontario.

