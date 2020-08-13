Movie trivia night will be hosted by Dept. of Treasury to raise scholarship funds

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As Michigan schools prepare for another academic year, the Michigan Department of Treasury is reminding state residents that we can help youth who have experienced foster care receive a college education.

While the fostering future scholarship trust fund is unable to raise money through in-person events at present, the need for scholarship funds is still present. In an effort to continue to raise funds the department will host its first virtual movie trivia night at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18.

The event will feature surprise guests, prizes, and other engaging activities. Tickets are $5 per person.

Tickets can be bought HERE.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.