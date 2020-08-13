Advertisement

Mason School district allows some teachers to return to the classroom

Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON, Mich. (WILX) -

The Mason School District is offering new details to start virtual learning this Fall. The district says even though students will not be returning to the classrooms some teachers will be.

Mason Superintendent Ron Drzewicki says he’s encouraging teachers to come back to their familiar setting to better teach students.

“We want them in front of their class - in front of their room teaching from the classroom right -- with the bulletin boards up and all kids pictures and faces and all those things on the bulletin boards and its going to like just like a normal classroom to the best we can here this fall,” said Drzewicki.

Drzewicki says there are still a lot of details being worked out.

Classes begin on August 26th.

The district plans re-evaluate the learning situation in mid September.

To see all the updates from the Mason School district head to its website, HERE.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back To School

Some teachers allowed back in classroom

Updated: 19 minutes ago
The Mason School District is offering new details to start virtual learning this Fall.

Back to Learning

Movie trivia night will be hosted by Dept. of Treasury to raise scholarship funds

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
In an effort to continue to raise funds the department will host its first virtual movie trivia night.

News

Back to Learning: Lansing School District handing out iPads and Chromebooks to students

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cody Butler
The district is handing out 7-thousand devices over the next couple weeks so students can participate in classes online when they go back to learning.

Education

Remote learning economic impact

Updated: 4 hours ago
Remote learning: tough on kids, and tough on parents.

Latest News

Back to Learning

EMU reveals its plan for students returning to campus

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The plan involves daily screenings for both students and employees.

Education

Parents, teachers voice concern over student move at Calhoun ISD

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 4:37 PM EDT
|
By Cody Butler
Calhoun ISD decided to move the four classrooms from Bellevue to the Battle Creek and Marshall area when they go back to learning in a few weeks.

Back to Learning

Holt Public Schools release a preview of academic calendar

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 2:33 PM EDT
|
By Jake Draugelis
Balanced and traditional schools will follow the same schedule this year.

News

Back to Learning: Springport Public Schools still developing return to learn plan

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 5:44 PM EDT
|
By Cody Butler
Monday night, the school board rejected a proposal with in-person and online options during a special meeting.

News

Back To Learning: Michigan Center Schools offering in-person instruction five days a week

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 5:44 PM EDT
|
By Cody Butler
Many districts are offering in-person instruction for part of the week, with the rest online.

News

Eaton RESA brings “Fab Lab” to Grand Ledge Comet Camp

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 3:38 PM EDT
|
By Christiana Ford
Students hop on the Eaton RESA "Fab Lab" for a manufacturing experience.