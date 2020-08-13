Mason School district allows some teachers to return to the classroom

MASON, Mich. (WILX) -

The Mason School District is offering new details to start virtual learning this Fall. The district says even though students will not be returning to the classrooms some teachers will be.

Mason Superintendent Ron Drzewicki says he’s encouraging teachers to come back to their familiar setting to better teach students.

“We want them in front of their class - in front of their room teaching from the classroom right -- with the bulletin boards up and all kids pictures and faces and all those things on the bulletin boards and its going to like just like a normal classroom to the best we can here this fall,” said Drzewicki.

Drzewicki says there are still a lot of details being worked out.

Classes begin on August 26th.

The district plans re-evaluate the learning situation in mid September.

