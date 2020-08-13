Advertisement

Man charged in Lansing shooting

(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - DeAaron Lamont Williams has been charged for the midnight shooting that had Lansing police rushing to the corner of Baker St. and Lyons Ave. Tuesday.

Early Tuesday police responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Baker and Lyons. The victim, a 47 year old male, had left the scene before police arrived but they located him at the hospital suffering from apparent gunshot wounds to his face and arms. He is in critical but stable condition, and is expected to survive.

Lansing police say that they were able to to determine that the victim and suspect were in the Baker st area and had a verbal argument that escalated. Later that afternoon police identified DeAaron Lamont Williams as their suspect and arrested him.

Williams is facing charges of assault with intent to murder, carrying a concealed weapon, firearm possession by a felon, and two counts of felony firearms. A bond of $150,000 has been set.

Williams is next scheduled in 54-A District court on Aug. 20 for a probable cause conference, followed by the preliminary exam on Aug. 28.

