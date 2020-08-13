LEAP will welcome first class of entrepreneurs, program beings Aug. 26

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Twenty entrepreneurs from across Clinton, Eaton, Ingham and Shiawassee have been welcomed as part of the inaugural cohort of One&All, a new inclusive entrepreneurship initiative created by the Lansing Economic Area Partnership (LEAP) and funded by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) and the Consumers Energy Foundation, according to a news release from LEAP.

“LEAP is beyond thrilled to be joined by the MEDC and the Consumers Energy Foundation in kicking off this first program cohort of LEAP’s One&All initiative,” said Bob Trezise, president and CEO of LEAP. “Leveling the playing field for underserved entrepreneurs and small-business owners across the Lansing region is essential for creating pathways toward economic mobility and is a priority economic development action for LEAP.”

20 entrepreneurs in LEAP’s first One&All cohort will begin training on Aug. 26, 2020 with a 2-month program consisting of immersive business and communication training, coaching and mentoring, access to an extended professional network and a $2,500 seed investments. The release said that these are “all critical resources which are common obstacles to success for entrepreneurs and small-business owners from underrepresented populations, which the One&All program was specifically created to support.”

“The intention of One&All is to lower the barriers between underrepresented individuals and small-business ownership. From our amazing curriculum partners, Capital Region Small Business Development Center and Piper&Gold Public Relations, to our program partners Refugee Development Center and the Fledge, to program champions Katy Kelly of Power in Passion and Britt Houze of BHouze Designs, to a spectacular team of mentors, we have been very intentional about how the program designed,” said Anum Mughal, LEAP’s manager of new ventures and One&All program leader.

The One&All August-October 2020 Program Cohort Entrepreneurs:

Bruce Le, 102 pho and banh mi

Byron Pepper, Board and Bean, LLC

Claire Powers, Heroic Mama Revolution

Damber Magar, Damanj

Danielle Raymond, DDR BURDNESS

Deardra Westfall, Nature's 92

Duran Roberson, Barber2Beauty

Hem Mangar Lungeli, International Food Mart LLC

Jacqueline Albarez, Grand Ledge Barbershop

Kaila Perkins, Coach Perky Fitness

Lanitra Middlebrook, AddiXions Salon

Michele Leonard, Blisswaves of Sound, LLC

Michele Ramon, Lansing CITYHOOD

Myles Johnson, Styles by Myles

Nekeyta Brunson, UnCovered

Shamari Allen, Strip Tease Boutique

Shayna Allen, TämBwoy

Sonya Sanders, Fancy Lady Boutique, LLC

Thang Mung, IStar Production

Timothy Farmer, Farmers Custom Home Repairs

In addition to the first group of participants, One&All says it is welcoming an inaugural group of program mentors, with “the mentor-mentee relationship being a crucial component of the program’s success.”

“In particular, the One&All mentors will play a key role in creating a sustainable support system and community of entrepreneurs the One&All program participants will have lifetime access to,” added Mughal.

Mentors prove expert guidance and insight, helping mentees clarify goals, identify best strategies to advance their ideas and navigate tough situations, the release said.

“One&All program mentors are established professionals with rich life experience who hail from a variety of business types, higher education, entrepreneurship support organizations, state and local economic development and many are entrepreneurs themselves.”

One&All Mentors

Anwar Scott, Paint Specialist, General Motors

April Clobes, President and CEO, MSU Federal Credit Union

Brandi Coates, Marketing Coordinator, MEDC

Brent Forsberg, President, T.A. Forsberg Inc.

Desiree A. Kirkland, Assistant Treasurer, Barton Hills Village

Doug Roberts, Jr., Director of Stakeholder Relations, Consumers Energy

Fonda Brewer, Delta Township Trustee

Jen Brady, Director of Brand Strategy, Consumers Energy

Dr. Joyce L Suber, Executive Director, Michigan Women's Foundation

JP Buckingham, COO and Principal Geologist, Triterra

LeTasha Peebles, Grant Manager for the Entrepreneurship and Innovation, MEDC

Lisa Fisher, Founder, Lisa Fisher Associates

Meghan Martin, Executive Director, Arts Council of Greater Lansing

Michael Maddox, President and CEO, ASK

Michele Strasz, Executive Director, Capital Area College Access Network and Founder of Catalyst for Action Consultants

Nicole Whitehead, Director of Business Operations, MEDC

Robin Moore, Library Circulation Specialist, Lansing Community College

Shirin Kambin Timms, Assistant Professor of Political Science and Coordinator of Immigrant & Refugee Resource Collaborative (IRRC)

Tamie Nolan, Founder, Healthful Wellness Studio

Theresa Dubiel, Senior Vice President, Member Experience & Business Development, Lake Trust Credit Union

Valerie Hoag, Managing Director of Business Development Initiatives and Customer Support, ME

