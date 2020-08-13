Advertisement

LEAP will welcome first class of entrepreneurs, program beings Aug. 26

(KNOP)
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Twenty entrepreneurs from across Clinton, Eaton, Ingham and Shiawassee have been welcomed as part of the inaugural cohort of One&All, a new inclusive entrepreneurship initiative created by the Lansing Economic Area Partnership (LEAP) and funded by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) and the Consumers Energy Foundation, according to a news release from LEAP.

“LEAP is beyond thrilled to be joined by the MEDC and the Consumers Energy Foundation in kicking off this first program cohort of LEAP’s One&All initiative,” said Bob Trezise, president and CEO of LEAP. “Leveling the playing field for underserved entrepreneurs and small-business owners across the Lansing region is essential for creating pathways toward economic mobility and is a priority economic development action for LEAP.”

20 entrepreneurs in LEAP’s first One&All cohort will begin training on Aug. 26, 2020 with a 2-month program consisting of immersive business and communication training, coaching and mentoring, access to an extended professional network and a $2,500 seed investments. The release said that these are “all critical resources which are common obstacles to success for entrepreneurs and small-business owners from underrepresented populations, which the One&All program was specifically created to support.”

“The intention of One&All is to lower the barriers between underrepresented individuals and small-business ownership. From our amazing curriculum partners, Capital Region Small Business Development Center and Piper&Gold Public Relations, to our program partners Refugee Development Center and the Fledge, to program champions Katy Kelly of Power in Passion and Britt Houze of BHouze Designs, to a spectacular team of mentors, we have been very intentional about how the program designed,” said Anum Mughal, LEAP’s manager of new ventures and One&All program leader.

The One&All August-October 2020 Program Cohort Entrepreneurs:

  • Bruce Le, 102 pho and banh mi
  • Byron Pepper, Board and Bean, LLC
  • Claire Powers, Heroic Mama Revolution
  • Damber Magar, Damanj
  • Danielle Raymond, DDR BURDNESS
  • Deardra Westfall, Nature's 92
  • Duran Roberson, Barber2Beauty
  • Hem Mangar Lungeli, International Food Mart LLC
  • Jacqueline Albarez, Grand Ledge Barbershop
  • Kaila Perkins, Coach Perky Fitness
  • Lanitra Middlebrook, AddiXions Salon
  • Michele Leonard, Blisswaves of Sound, LLC
  • Michele Ramon, Lansing CITYHOOD
  • Myles Johnson, Styles by Myles
  • Nekeyta Brunson, UnCovered
  • Shamari Allen, Strip Tease Boutique
  • Shayna Allen, TämBwoy
  • Sonya Sanders, Fancy Lady Boutique, LLC
  • Thang  Mung, IStar Production
  • Timothy Farmer, Farmers Custom Home Repairs

In addition to the first group of participants, One&All says it is welcoming an inaugural group of program mentors, with “the mentor-mentee relationship being a crucial component of the program’s success.”

“In particular, the One&All mentors will play a key role in creating a sustainable support system and community of entrepreneurs the One&All program participants will have lifetime access to,” added Mughal.

Mentors prove expert guidance and insight, helping mentees clarify goals, identify best strategies to advance their ideas and navigate tough situations, the release said.

“One&All program mentors are established professionals with rich life experience who hail from a variety of business types, higher education, entrepreneurship support organizations, state and local economic development and many are entrepreneurs themselves.”

One&All Mentors

  • Anwar Scott, Paint Specialist, General Motors
  • April Clobes, President and CEO, MSU Federal Credit Union
  • Brandi Coates, Marketing Coordinator, MEDC
  • Brent Forsberg, President, T.A. Forsberg Inc.
  • Desiree A. Kirkland, Assistant Treasurer, Barton Hills Village
  • Doug Roberts, Jr., Director of Stakeholder Relations, Consumers Energy
  • Fonda Brewer, Delta Township Trustee
  • Jen Brady, Director of Brand Strategy, Consumers Energy
  • Dr. Joyce L Suber, Executive Director, Michigan Women's Foundation
  • JP Buckingham, COO and Principal Geologist, Triterra
  • LeTasha Peebles, Grant Manager for the Entrepreneurship and Innovation, MEDC
  • Lisa Fisher, Founder, Lisa Fisher Associates
  • Meghan Martin, Executive Director, Arts Council of Greater Lansing
  • Michael Maddox, President and CEO, ASK
  • Michele Strasz, Executive Director, Capital Area College Access Network and Founder of Catalyst for Action Consultants
  • Nicole Whitehead, Director of Business Operations, MEDC
  • Robin Moore, Library Circulation Specialist, Lansing Community College
  • Shirin Kambin Timms, Assistant Professor of Political Science and Coordinator of Immigrant & Refugee Resource Collaborative (IRRC)
  • Tamie Nolan, Founder, Healthful Wellness Studio
  • Theresa Dubiel, Senior Vice President, Member Experience & Business Development, Lake Trust Credit Union
  • Valerie Hoag, Managing Director of Business Development Initiatives and Customer Support, ME

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Michigan educators create new program aimed for preschoolers at home

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Nicole Buchmann
Thrive From Home aims to help parents

News

Huron County Sheriff’s deputy charged with indecent exposure

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
Huron County Sheriff’s Deputy Charged with Indecent Exposure

News

Driver found dead in single-vehicle crash in Holt, police say

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WILX News 10
Authorities say they believe the crash was caused by a cardiac-related medical emergency.

News

LCC to start classes Aug. 20, offering hybrid and online classes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
Lansing Community College is set to begin its fall semester Aug. 20. They will offer students mostly online classes with a limited number of hybrid and face-to-face sections.

Latest News

News

AG Nessel charges Traverse County Jail Administrator with multiple felonies

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
Nessel charges Traverse County Jail Administrator with multiple felonies

News

MSU offers free program to support K-12 school districts

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
Michigan State University now has created several support programs and materials to help Michigan’s K-12 school districts prepare for online instruction this fall.

News

Lawmakers question MDHHS Director on contact tracing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Christiana Ford
MDHHS Director Robert Gordon testifies at the state capitol.

News

Michigan plans dedicated road lanes for autonomous vehicles

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Michigan plans dedicated road lanes for autonomous vehicles

News

Health officials confirm 1,121 new coronavirus cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
As of August 13, Michigan health officials have reported 1,121 new cases of coronavirus with 16 new deaths. The state totals now sit at 90,392 cases and 6,289 deaths.

News

Back to Learning: Lansing School District handing out iPads and Chromebooks to students

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Cody Butler
The district is handing out 7-thousand devices over the next couple weeks so students can participate in classes online when they go back to learning.