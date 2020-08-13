Advertisement

LCC to start classes Aug. 20, offering hybrid and online classes

(WILX)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Community College is set to begin its fall semester Aug. 20. They will offer students mostly online classes with a limited number of hybrid and face-to-face sections.

As COVID-19 continues to cause health concerns across the nation, LCC is intent upon providing high-quality instruction to its students.

The hybrid and face-to-face sections are reserved for programs that cannot effectively be taught in a virtual setting, primarily in Technical Careers and Health and Human Services.

“We are prepared to provide our students with high-quality, accredited, online course options that will count the same as any on-campus class,” said LCC President Steve Robinson. “We have been focused on strengthening our online learning opportunities for some time and we are proud to have such a large online course catalog available during these uncertain times.”

Fall 2020 course offerings fit into five types of learning options:

  • ON - Online: Traditional, asynchronous online courses.
  • ORT - Partial Scheduled Lecture: An online real time (ORT) class that has some regularly scheduled online meeting day(s) and time(s) along with unscheduled online instruction and activities.
  • ORT - Full Scheduled Lecture: An online real time (ORT) class where all instruction is delivered online during designated meeting day(s) and times.
  • OH - Online Hybrid: A class that has some regularly scheduled classroom instruction along with online coursework and activities. Students will receive face-to-face instruction in the traditional classroom, lab, or worksite, and will also participate in online instruction/learning.
  • Face-to-Face: A traditional, in-person class with on-campus instruction.

Most fall 2020 course offerings will be online, partial scheduled lecture, and full scheduled lecture. The limits on the hybrid and face-to-face offerings are critical to ensure the college community can continue to maintain the highest standards of safety protocol.

LCC’s student and academic services will continue to be offered remotely during the fall. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Michigan educators create new program aimed for preschoolers at home

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Nicole Buchmann
Thrive From Home aims to help parents

News

Huron County Sheriff’s deputy charged with indecent exposure

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
Huron County Sheriff’s Deputy Charged with Indecent Exposure

News

Driver found dead in single-vehicle crash in Holt, police say

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WILX News 10
Authorities say they believe the crash was caused by a cardiac-related medical emergency.

News

LEAP will welcome first class of entrepreneurs, program beings Aug. 26

Updated: 1 hour ago
LEAP will welcome first class of entrepreneurs

Latest News

News

AG Nessel charges Traverse County Jail Administrator with multiple felonies

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
Nessel charges Traverse County Jail Administrator with multiple felonies

News

MSU offers free program to support K-12 school districts

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
Michigan State University now has created several support programs and materials to help Michigan’s K-12 school districts prepare for online instruction this fall.

News

Lawmakers question MDHHS Director on contact tracing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Christiana Ford
MDHHS Director Robert Gordon testifies at the state capitol.

News

Michigan plans dedicated road lanes for autonomous vehicles

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Michigan plans dedicated road lanes for autonomous vehicles

News

Health officials confirm 1,121 new coronavirus cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
As of August 13, Michigan health officials have reported 1,121 new cases of coronavirus with 16 new deaths. The state totals now sit at 90,392 cases and 6,289 deaths.

News

Back to Learning: Lansing School District handing out iPads and Chromebooks to students

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Cody Butler
The district is handing out 7-thousand devices over the next couple weeks so students can participate in classes online when they go back to learning.