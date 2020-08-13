LCC to start classes Aug. 20, offering hybrid and online classes

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Community College is set to begin its fall semester Aug. 20. They will offer students mostly online classes with a limited number of hybrid and face-to-face sections.

As COVID-19 continues to cause health concerns across the nation, LCC is intent upon providing high-quality instruction to its students.

The hybrid and face-to-face sections are reserved for programs that cannot effectively be taught in a virtual setting, primarily in Technical Careers and Health and Human Services.

“We are prepared to provide our students with high-quality, accredited, online course options that will count the same as any on-campus class,” said LCC President Steve Robinson. “We have been focused on strengthening our online learning opportunities for some time and we are proud to have such a large online course catalog available during these uncertain times.”

Fall 2020 course offerings fit into five types of learning options:

ON - Online: Traditional, asynchronous online courses.

ORT - Partial Scheduled Lecture: An online real time (ORT) class that has some regularly scheduled online meeting day(s) and time(s) along with unscheduled online instruction and activities.

ORT - Full Scheduled Lecture: An online real time (ORT) class where all instruction is delivered online during designated meeting day(s) and times.

OH - Online Hybrid: A class that has some regularly scheduled classroom instruction along with online coursework and activities. Students will receive face-to-face instruction in the traditional classroom, lab, or worksite, and will also participate in online instruction/learning.

Face-to-Face: A traditional, in-person class with on-campus instruction.

Most fall 2020 course offerings will be online, partial scheduled lecture, and full scheduled lecture. The limits on the hybrid and face-to-face offerings are critical to ensure the college community can continue to maintain the highest standards of safety protocol.

LCC’s student and academic services will continue to be offered remotely during the fall. For more information, click here.

