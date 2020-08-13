Advertisement

Back to Learning: Lansing School District handing out iPads and Chromebooks to students

Lansing School District is starting the school year virtually August 31
By Cody Butler
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing School District is gearing students up to go back to learning.

The district, which is starting the school year virtually, began distributing Chromebooks and iPads to families Thursday by grade level.

"During those first few days of school, we will be not only teaching content, but also on boarding our students on how to be a successful virtual student," said Delsa Chapman, Lansing School District Deputy Superintendent.

Lansing School District spent more than $1 million to be ready to is prepared to hand out 7,000 devices.

"We were fortunate enough to acquire funding through the federal CARES act program. think about a device can range anywhere from $200 to $350," said Chapman.

distribution is based on grade level ... starting with the younger students so they can get used to the technology before instruction begins.

Parents were lined up for the drive-thru pickup at the Don Johnson Fieldhouse, with traffic backed up along Pennsylvania Avenue to Michigan Avenue.

"He's excited about getting his own device for school," said Samantha Tarrant, who's son will be a first grader. "He's not too happy about not being able to see his friends."

Tarrant said she's working on getting her son into a routine now so it will be easier when school starts August 31.

"He is going to actually have to have a schedule of what time he has to get up and get ready to start working on school," she said.

Chapman said only part of the school day will be live instruction.

"It is not the expectation students will be sitting in front of a screen for six and a half hours a day," she told News 10.

Ann Hall was already looking at having her two kids doing online work before Lansing School District decided to start the year virtually.

"Trying to make little study areas within the home for them to be able to have quiet time since I do have two students," Hall said.

Hall said she's been working from home, which will continue when school starts.

She's already working with her boss to help her kids transition to remote learning.

"Although I can't dedicate a lot of time to helping them, but we will have to cut out a little time," said Hall.

The Lansing School District is distributing devices by grade level at the Don Johnson Fieldhouse from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

It will hand out devices to students in Pre-K through Third grade August 14 and 17.

Students in Fourth grade though 12th grade will receive their devices August 24 through August 28.

