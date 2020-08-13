In My View 8/13/2020: College stadium naming rights

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The big time college athletic departments are financially strapped. Some don’t have naming rights sold on their football stadiums like Michigan and Michigan State. Would they be open to negotiations these days? And what about getting loans from banks if they need loans to pay bills, what about interest rates? And would banks be interested in naming rights? So much to consider moving forward in college sports this school year.

