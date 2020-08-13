Advertisement

Health officials confirm 1,121 new coronavirus cases

By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of August 13, Michigan health officials have reported 1,121 new cases of coronavirus with 16 new deaths. The state totals now sit at 90,392 cases and 6,289 deaths.

Clinton County reports 363 cases and 13 deaths.

Eaton County reported 405 cases and 8 deaths.

Ingham County reports 1,540 cases and 32 deaths.

Jackson County reported 704 cases and 33 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 325 cases and 27 deaths.

These statistics are updated daily.

