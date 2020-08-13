Foreclosures down despite pandemic

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Foreclosures are on the decline in spite of the coronavirus pandemic. According to the U.S. Foreclosure Market Report. released by Attom Data Solutions, foreclosures were down 4% from a month ago, and down a whopping 83% from a year ago. But an expert from Realtytrac says a significant increase in foreclosures is inevitable once moratoriums on foreclosures expire.

