Foreclosures down despite pandemic

(WTVG)
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Foreclosures are on the decline in spite of the coronavirus pandemic. According to the U.S. Foreclosure Market Report. released by Attom Data Solutions, foreclosures were down 4% from a month ago, and down a whopping 83% from a year ago. But an expert from Realtytrac says a significant increase in foreclosures is inevitable once moratoriums on foreclosures expire.

