EMU reveals its plan for students returning to campus

YPSILANTI, Mich. (WILX) - Eastern Michigan University will be inviting students back to school with a ‘Safe Return-To-Campus Plan’ in place.

The plan involves daily screenings for both students and employees, with check-in stations at the entrance to buildings. Physical distancing will also be key, requiring everyone on campus to stay 6 feet away from each other even in campus housing common areas. The university has also stepped up its cleaning procedures, focusing in particular on “touch points” such as light switches.

Unsurprisingly, class instruction will look different this year.

Courses will be in-person, online or in a hybrid format. Because classroom space will be extremely limited due to social distancing requirements, a substantial majority of class sections will be offered in an online or hybrid format. Officials from the university said that decisions about how individual course sections will be delivered have been made at the college and department level to ensure that each course’s logistical needs are addressed.

President Smith said that the details surrounding EMU’s phased safe return to campus will continue to evolve.

Smith added, “The safety actions will be updated as we learn more about the most effective ways to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, as government regulations evolve, and as new decisions are made.”

