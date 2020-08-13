Advertisement

EMU reveals its plan for students returning to campus

(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YPSILANTI, Mich. (WILX) - Eastern Michigan University will be inviting students back to school with a ‘Safe Return-To-Campus Plan’ in place.

The plan involves daily screenings for both students and employees, with check-in stations at the entrance to buildings. Physical distancing will also be key, requiring everyone on campus to stay 6 feet away from each other even in campus housing common areas. The university has also stepped up its cleaning procedures, focusing in particular on “touch points” such as light switches.

Unsurprisingly, class instruction will look different this year.

Courses will be in-person, online or in a hybrid format. Because classroom space will be extremely limited due to social distancing requirements, a substantial majority of class sections will be offered in an online or hybrid format. Officials from the university said that decisions about how individual course sections will be delivered have been made at the college and department level to ensure that each course’s logistical needs are addressed.

President Smith said that the details surrounding EMU’s phased safe return to campus will continue to evolve.

Smith added, “The safety actions will be updated as we learn more about the most effective ways to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, as government regulations evolve, and as new decisions are made.”

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Education

Remote learning economic impact

Updated: 23 minutes ago
Remote learning: tough on kids, and tough on parents.

Education

Parents, teachers voice concern over student move at Calhoun ISD

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Cody Butler
Calhoun ISD decided to move the four classrooms from Bellevue to the Battle Creek and Marshall area when they go back to learning in a few weeks.

Back to Learning

Holt Public Schools release a preview of academic calendar

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Balanced and traditional schools will follow the same schedule this year.

News

Back to Learning: Springport Public Schools still developing return to learn plan

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 5:44 PM EDT
|
By Cody Butler
Monday night, the school board rejected a proposal with in-person and online options during a special meeting.

Latest News

News

Back To Learning: Michigan Center Schools offering in-person instruction five days a week

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 5:44 PM EDT
|
By Cody Butler
Many districts are offering in-person instruction for part of the week, with the rest online.

News

Eaton RESA brings “Fab Lab” to Grand Ledge Comet Camp

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 3:38 PM EDT
|
By Christiana Ford
Students hop on the Eaton RESA "Fab Lab" for a manufacturing experience.

Back to Learning

Back to Learning: Eaton Rapids Public Schools switches to remote learning for fall

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 12:25 PM EDT
|
By Christiana Ford
Eaton Rapids will move to remote learning to start the fall school year.

Back to Learning

Back to learning: ELPS Board releases COVID-19 plan

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 12:25 PM EDT
|
By Jake Draugelis
It's news some parents will be glad to hear (and some will dislike.)

News

Back to Learning: Concord Community Schools offers different in-person learning plans

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT
When parents register their kids at Concord Community Schools, they have options between online or in-person learning.

News

Back To Learning: Elementary school focuses on assessment testing before online classes begin

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 5:15 PM EDT
|
By Nicole Buchmann
In-person assessment testing at Elmwood Elementary.