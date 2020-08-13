Driver found dead in single-vehicle crash in Holt, police say
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - Police say a 46-year-old man was found unconscious in a single-vehicle crash in Holt Thursday afternoon.
Police said the driver hit a tree around 2:30 p.m. on Depot Street.
Medical personal tried to revive the man but were unsuccessful, according to police.
Authorities say they believe the crash was caused by a cardiac-related medical emergency.
