Driver found dead in single-vehicle crash in Holt, police say

(AP)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - Police say a 46-year-old man was found unconscious in a single-vehicle crash in Holt Thursday afternoon.

Police said the driver hit a tree around 2:30 p.m. on Depot Street.

Medical personal tried to revive the man but were unsuccessful, according to police.

Authorities say they believe the crash was caused by a cardiac-related medical emergency.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

