Drive- Thru annual senior activities fair

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor announced that the Mayor’s 20th Annual Senior Activities Fair will be held as a drive-thru event on Thursday, August 27, 2020.
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Mayor Andy Schor today announced that the Mayor’s 20th Annual Senior Activities Fair will be held as a drive-thru event on Thursday, August 27, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Schmidt Community Center parking lot (5825 Wise Road). 

“I look forward to the Mayor’s Senior Activities Fair every year and I know many of our residents do as well. In order to keep everyone as safe and healthy as possible during the COVID-19 pandemic, we will host a drive-thru version of our annual event on August 27,” said Mayor Schor.

Seniors can participate by driving through the Schmidt Community Center parking lot to pick up a free boxed lunch and an informational grab bag. All staff will be wearing masks and participating in proper sanitation procedures.Vendors may participate in the event by providing information and/or giveaways for the grab bags. Vendor participating form can be found here: https://www.lansingmi.gov/formcenter/mayors-office-7/drive-thru-mayors-senior-activities-fai-91.

This year’s event is sponsored by Michigan State University Federal Credit Union, C2AE and Lansing Board of Water and Light.

For more information, contact Emily Stevens at 517-483-6047 or emily.stevens@lansingmi.gov

