Chairman Cox calls for Rep. Hoadley’s removal from State House Appropriations Committee after old blog posts resurface

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday Michigan Republican Party Chairman Laura Cox called for the removal of Representative Jon Hoadley from his position as Vice-Chair of the State House Appropriations Committee. The action comes after blog posts surfaced last week in which Hoadley wrote about drug usage, made fun of women and children, and jokingly referred to his past sexual partners as “victims”.

"Jon Hoadley's blog posts are incredibly disturbing. A person who holds women, children, and the laws of Michigan in such contempt should have no place in deciding how the state of Michigan spends its money," said Laura Cox, Michigan Republican Party Chairman. "Jon Hoadley might think it's funny to blog about assault, but as a former Chairman of the House Apportions committee and an author of abuse legislation, I cannot stand back and watch the people of our state become his next 'victims'. I call on Representative Hoadley to be removed from his post as a committee Vice Chairman immediately."

Cox previously served as Chairman of the House Apportions Committee during her time in the state legislature.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.