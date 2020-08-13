Advertisement

Chairman Cox calls for Rep. Hoadley’s removal from State House Appropriations Committee after old blog posts resurface

(KALB)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday Michigan Republican Party Chairman Laura Cox called for the removal of Representative Jon Hoadley from his position as Vice-Chair of the State House Appropriations Committee. The action comes after blog posts surfaced last week in which Hoadley wrote about drug usage, made fun of women and children, and jokingly referred to his past sexual partners as “victims”.

"Jon Hoadley's blog posts are incredibly disturbing. A person who holds women, children, and the laws of Michigan in such contempt should have no place in deciding how the state of Michigan spends its money," said Laura Cox, Michigan Republican Party Chairman. "Jon Hoadley might think it's funny to blog about assault, but as a former Chairman of the House Apportions committee and an author of abuse legislation, I cannot stand back and watch the people of our state become his next 'victims'. I call on Representative Hoadley to be removed from his post as a committee Vice Chairman immediately."

Cox previously served as Chairman of the House Apportions Committee during her time in the state legislature. 

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Election News

Rep. Slotkin’s ‘August in the 8th’ tour arrives Saturday to Mason, Williamston

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Slotkin is using the hybrid live-and-online format to connect with voters in two swing-voter communities.

National Politics

How Biden chose Harris: Inside his search for a running mate

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 7:39 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Forces in the country, and within the Democratic Party, were indeed pushing Biden toward a history-making pick.

National

President Trump bans dealings with Chinese owners of TikTok, WeChat

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:59 AM EDT
|
By TALI ARBEL
President Donald Trump on Thursday ordered an unspecified ban on “transactions” with the Chinese owners of the consumer apps TikTok and WeChat.

Coronavirus

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tests negative after positive test before Trump visit

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 11:07 PM EDT
|
By FARNOUSH AMIRI and DAN SEWELL
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tested positive Thursday for the coronavirus just ahead a planned meeting with President Donald Trump.

Latest News

Election News

Facebook, citing virus misinformation, deletes Trump post

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 10:09 PM EDT
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY
Facebook has deleted a post by President Donald Trump for the first time, saying it violated its policy against spreading misinformation about the coronavirus.

Election News

Kenneth Fletcher wins Delta Township Supervisor Democratic primary

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 11:35 PM EDT
|
By WILX News 10
Kenneth Fletcher has been the Township Supervisor for 12 years.

Election News

UPDATE: Jerry Hilliard will go against incumbent John Moolenaar for 4th District U.S. House seat

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 11:19 PM EDT
|
By WILX News 10
One Democratic candidate will be picked to go against incumbent John Moolenaar for the position in November.

Election News

UPDATE: Paul Junge to run against Elissa Slotkin in November election

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 11:11 PM EDT
|
By WILX News 10
The four Republican candidates in the running are Paul Junge, Kristina Lyke, Mike Detmer and Alan Hoover.

Election News

UPDATE: Jackson County increases millage for older adults with Senior Millage proposal

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 10:20 PM EDT
|
By WILX News 10
Jackson citizens are leaning towards increasing the millage.

Election News

UPDATE: Clinton County elects Tony Spagnuolo as prosecutor

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 10:14 PM EDT
|
By WILX News 10
Sarah Juyser and Tony Spagnuolo are running to replace long-time prosecuting attorney Chuck Sherman.