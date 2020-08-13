Advertisement

AG Nessel charges Traverse County Jail Administrator with multiple felonies

(Tyler Markle)
By Jeffrey Zide
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel  annnounced in a news release that she’s filing charges against Grand Traverse County Jail administrator Todd Ritter. Ritter is accused of committing multiple felonies during his tenure as a Jail Administrator.

Ritter, 48, of Lake Ann, was put on administrative leave by the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office in April 2019 after reports of his unprofessional conduct began surfacing. 

Michigan State Police led the investigation into the allegations following an internal review by the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office in May 2019. The Attorney General agreed in early April 2020 to review the case after a petition was submitted by the Grand Traverse County prosecutor, who had requested the review to avoid any actual or perceived conflict of interest.  

Ritter is charged with: 

  • Embezzlement by a public official over $50, a 10-year felony; 
  • Larceny in a building, a five-year felony; 
  • Second-degree criminal sexual conduct, a 15-year felony; 
  • Common law offenses – misconduct in office, a five-year felony; and  
  • Willful neglect of duty, a one-year misdemeanor. 

“The laws of this state and country do not offer special exemptions for those in positions of power,” Nessel said. “It is my duty to enforce our laws and hold accountable anyone who fails to comply with those rules, regardless of the authority provided to them by their job title.”  

Ritter was arrested today by MSP troopers without incident at his home. He is expected to be arraigned on the charges at 1 p.m. Friday before Magistrate Tammi Rogers in 86th District Court. Future court dates have not yet been scheduled. 

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

MSU offers free program to support K-12 school districts

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
Michigan State University now has created several support programs and materials to help Michigan’s K-12 school districts prepare for online instruction this fall.

News

Lawmakers question MDHHS Director on contact tracing

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Christiana Ford
MDHHS Director Robert Gordon testifies at the state capitol.

News

Michigan plans dedicated road lanes for autonomous vehicles

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Michigan plans dedicated road lanes for autonomous vehicles

News

Health officials confirm 1,121 new coronavirus cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
As of August 13, Michigan health officials have reported 1,121 new cases of coronavirus with 16 new deaths. The state totals now sit at 90,392 cases and 6,289 deaths.

Latest News

News

Back to Learning: Lansing School District handing out iPads and Chromebooks to students

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cody Butler
The district is handing out 7-thousand devices over the next couple weeks so students can participate in classes online when they go back to learning.

News

Stockbridge community seeks help for people devastated by apartment fire

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
A cause of the fire at Lakewood Apartments hasn't been determined.

News

What MSU students, parents should know about this month’s campus move-in process

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Move-in at MSU will be held over a five-day period, look different than previous years.

Community

Drive- Thru annual senior activities fair

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Lansing Mayor Andy Schor announced that the Mayor’s 20th Annual Senior Activities Fair will be held as a drive-thru event on Thursday, August 27, 2020.

News

MSU holds virtual Q & A session for parents

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
MSU held a virtual meeting on Wednesday evening to help give students and parents a better idea of what they expect when classes begin.

News

Ingham County Animal Control seizes alleged fighting dogs

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
Ingham county officals seized dogs after complaints about dog fighting.