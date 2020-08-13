Advertisement

2020 grads and grief in a pandemic

What should parents watch for as teens prepare for their next chapter in pandemic, and how can they provide support?
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WILX) - 2020 high school graduates were born just after 9/11 and are entering adulthood in the middle of a pandemic --- without a doubt, two life-shaping events for most Americans. What should parents watch for as these teens prepare for their next chapter and how can they provide support?

For high school seniors, there has been very little pomp this year because of the circumstances. COVID-19 meant graduation outdoors with restrictions. Spring activities didn't happen. Neither did prom.

"Everyone had bought their dresses. People had dates," said Olivia Kisiday, 2020 graduate.

"I think as a parent, you know the milestones she's missing out on," said Julie Manson, mom to a 2020 grad.

"You want to close the book. You want to move on to the next chapter," expressed Abbie Manson, a 2020 graduate.

Mental health experts say U.S. teens were experiencing alarming levels of anxiety and depression before COVID. Now they say kids have increased feelings of loss.

"What they are experiencing is probably not that different than grief," said Elizabeth Koschmann, PhD, Research Scientist, University of Michigan.

Koschmann is the director of a youth mental health intervention program. The program works with kids ages eight through 18 by practicing coping strategies. It's been successful in reducing anxiety and depression symptoms. Koschmann says parents should watch for signs their teen is struggling with depression, like a change in personality. A teen may withdraw, or sleep excessively. Parents should validate their child's feelings of loss. Support them in ways they can be social with peers, for example, using tech. Help them develop coping skills, like outdoor exercise.

"Model self-reflection and say, when I feel overwhelmed, I go for a walk or when I feel really lethargic and unmotivated, I force myself to go for a run. What are you doing?" Said Koschmann.

Find ways to celebrate their success as grads move to the next chapter.

Trails to Wellness offers COVID-19 mental health resources for parents, families, and school professionals on their website www.trailstowellness.org.

Copyright 2020 WILX and Ivanhoe Broadcast Group. All rights reserved.

