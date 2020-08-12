Tigers Drop Series Finale To White Sox

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After winning four straight games, the Detroit Tigers have now dropped two in a row, losing to the Chicago White Sox 7-5 Wednesday afternoon at Comerica Park. The White Sox win the series two games to one and the Tigers’ record falls to 9-7. Tomorrow is an off day because of a doubleheader postponed against the Covid plagued St. Louis Cardinals and the Tigers host the Cleveland Indians for a series beginning Friday night. Newly recalled Willie Castro broke a 3-3 tie in the fourth inning with a two run homer but Luis Robert hit a two out bases loaded triple in the fifth inning and the White Sox never trailed again.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.