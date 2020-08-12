Advertisement

Rep. Slotkin to hold tele-town hall for parents with questions about the upcoming school year

(GRAYDC)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HOLLY, Mich. (WILX) - U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin (MI-08) will hold a telephone town hall this Wednesday, August 12, at 7:00PM.

The goal is to help answer parents’ questions on how to prepare for returning to school in the fall, and supporting their children through in-person or virtual learning.

Slotkin will be joined by local education, mental health, and public health professionals for the event: Dr. Robert Shaner, Superintendent, Rochester Community Schools, and member of Governor Whitmer’s Return to Learning Advisory Council; Dr. Phyllis Meadows, Senior Fellow, Kresge Foundation, and member of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine’s committee on re-opening schools; Shenandoah Chefalo, faculty at the Center for Trauma Resilient Communities.

To join, participants must RSVP via: https://slotkin.house.gov/live.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

