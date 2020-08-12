Pontiac man charged for trafficking students

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Pontiac man is accused in a prostitution and sex trafficking ring involving many young women in Oakland County communities.

23 year old Dallas Jordan-King was accused of running the operation from July 2018 through October of 2019.

Jordan-King was charged with seven criminal counts involved with the ring.

Attorney General Dana Nessel announced the charges yesterday.

The court imposed a $30,000 cash bond for Jordan-King and if he’s found guilty, he could face up to 20 years in prison.

