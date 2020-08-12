Advertisement

Police investigate stabbing in Lansing

(MGN)
(MGN)(MGN)
By WILX News 10 and Brittany Andrade
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Police Department is investigating a stabbing in Lansing.

It happened around 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday on César E. Chávez Avenue.

Lansing police responded to a large gathering where a fight broke out.

Two men were hurt; one of them was stabbed. Both of the men were taken to the hospital.

LPD is investigating who did it. They tell us there is no threat to the public.

This is a developing news story. WILX News 10 is working to get more details on this story, and will update the story as more information becomes available.

