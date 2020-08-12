Advertisement

Parents, teachers voice concern over student move at Calhoun ISD

(WDTV)
By Cody Butler
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Bellevue community school teachers, parents and board members are letting the Calhoun Intermediate School District know they think students with cognitive learning disabilities should stay at Bellevue.

Calhoun ISD decided to move the four classrooms from Bellevue to the Battle Creek and Marshall area when they go back to learning in a few weeks. The ISD says they took another look at their classrooms setup after another district needed the space.

Bellevue board members are worried how those students will transition to larger districts, especially during a pandemic.

The Calhoun Intermediate School District leases classrooms from the districts it serves on a yearly basis and has leased from Bellevue for nearly 20 years.

Parents aren't happy about the move.

Deborah Jackson’s son, Sam, went through the cognitive learning program at Bellevue. She says having the program close to home really helped him grow. Jackson said, “I feel for those additional students that are still going to be coming through the same program. Now they are going to be in a totally different setting, different buildings.”

Assistant superintendent Jerry Johnson says it made since because most of the students in the program are from those areas.

“In relocating those classrooms from Bellevue to Marshall and Battle Creek, those students actually stay in their home community,” Johnson said.

Johnson says he understands the transition might be tough, especially with a pandemic, but CISD is ready to help students with the change.

“We help the student transition, to understand, become familiar and develop routine so they are comfortable so they can be successful,” Johnson said.

A route Bellevue teachers like Kayla Whitmyer wish the program would still be in the small school. She says it will be different in the school without the special needs students.

Whitmeyer, said, “Even seeing the classrooms they were in empty, it’s shaking us to our core.”

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

MSP arrives on scene due to warrant, one suspect arrested

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
MSP police were on the scene approximately at 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday at the 900 Block of Clyde Street in Lansing for a warrant arrest. The arrest of a young adult was made.

News

Lake Lansing to be chemically treated

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
For anyone looking to take a dip in the lake, Meridian Township will be chemically treating Lake Lansing on Thursday.

News

Pontiac man charged for trafficking students

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Jake Vigna
The man could face 20 years in prison if found guilty.

News

Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference suspends fall sports

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Jake Vigna
One day after Michigan and Michigan State announce their seasons are postponed, GLIAC cancels sports through the end of the year.

Latest News

News

East Lansing survey asks for opinions on racial justice

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lexi Sanders
The survey is part of the community input series.

News

Police presence in Mill Pond Village mobile home park

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jake Vigna
Police are searching the wooded area of the mobile home park.

News

Michigan health officials confirm 515 new cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
As of August 12, Michigan health officials have reported 515 new cases of coronavirus with 9 new deaths. The state totals now sit at 89, 271 cases and 6,273 deaths.

News

Black victims of U-Michigan doc seek equity in settlements

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Black victims of U-Michigan doc seek equity in settlements

News

Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference suspends all sports through the end of 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeff Proctor
The GLIAC voted to suspend sports until at least January 1, 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

No charges issued for fatal shooting on Saginaw Highway

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office just concluded an investigation into the strange circumstances of his death.