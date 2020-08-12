Advertisement

MSP arrives on scene due to warrant, one suspect arrested

MSP makes warrant arrest at 900 Block of Clyde Street.
MSP makes warrant arrest at 900 Block of Clyde Street.(WILX)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - MSP police were on the scene approximately at 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday at the 900 Block of Clyde Street in Lansing for a warrant arrest. The arrest of a young adult was made.

The young suspect was then escorted to an ambulance in cuffs. Family is currently at the house with the MSP officers.

Police just entered a house on Clyde armed with a dog. MSP had part of the road blocked off for a period of time.

The area is now safe to frequent. Troopers have cleared the area.

The name of the suspect is not known. WILX will keep you updated.

