MSP arrives on scene due to warrant, one suspect arrested

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - MSP police were on the scene approximately at 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday at the 900 Block of Clyde Street in Lansing for a warrant arrest. The arrest of a young adult was made.

The young suspect was then escorted to an ambulance in cuffs. Family is currently at the house with the MSP officers.

Police just entered a house on Clyde armed with a dog. MSP had part of the road blocked off for a period of time.

The area is now safe to frequent. Troopers have cleared the area.

The name of the suspect is not known. WILX will keep you updated.

