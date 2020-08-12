Advertisement

Michigan National Guard to assist with no-cost community COVID-19 testing in Ironwood

(Remi Murrey)
By Jeffrey Zide
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan National Guard announced in a news release that it will continue its partnership with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health departments to offer COVID-19 testing tommorow, Wednesday, August 12 in Gogebic County,

Testing will be held at the Ironwood Public Safety Building, 123 W. McLeod Ave in Ironwood from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The guard will have more than 20 trained testing teams ready to assist with community COVID-19 testing initiatives.

The teams will consist of three members.

They will include a certified medic to conduct the testing and two members to assist with paperwork, logistics, and non-medical tasks.

All the team members from the Michigan National Guard have tested negative for COVID-19. The release said that they have followed strict protocols to protect Michigan Communities.

“As Michiganders continue the fight against COVID-19, the Michigan National Guard remains proud to offer no-cost COVID-19 testing in cities across the state, which has proven to be one of the best ways to assess the level of risk to our communities,” said Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers, Adjutant General and Director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. “While widespread testing provides important data, the most effective way to stop the spread of the virus is to remain steadfast and disciplined in our adherence to risk mitigation guidance from public health officials, such as wearing a mask, social distancing, and frequent sanitization.”

The MING has been actively engaged in the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic through widespread testing and screening, distribution of personal protective equipment, and assistance at numerous food banks across the state. The community testing initiative is a continuation of those efforts.

Similar tests have been held in more than 30 other communities over the past two months. 

Information around this outbreak is changing rapidly. The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.  

